LA's New Back In Parking Spots Are Causing Headaches

New angled back-in-only parking spots on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills have their foes and their champions. They also have a learning curve, as a recent visit showed.

Late last week, several customers who frequent the primarily mom-and-pop shops on the stretch of Ventura were struggling to adapt. Some stopped traffic as they tried to reverse in. Others circled the block multiple times before attempting to park.

Glenn Hayden, brow furrowed, was driving east along the thoroughfare en route to Woodland Hills’ Business Machines Center to drop off a typewriter for repair.