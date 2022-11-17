LAAS: Fiat To Bring 500 Back To The US In 2024 As An Electric Supermini

Fiat plans to launch the 500e in North America, stating that the first units will arrive in the market in early 2024, subsequent to being presented at next year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.



The announcement has just been made at the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, where the Stellantis-owned brand has also presented three one-off projects based on the electric supermini, made in partnership with Armani, Kartell, and Bvlgari.



A very notable presence at the event in the city of Angles, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani was made in collaboration with the famous haute couture house, which gave the car exclusive looks inside and out. Microchevron engraving enhances the looks with a silk-effect design. Armani’s logo is visible on the rag top and wheels. The transparent top-coat is activated by UV light, the automaker says, and the amber-colored windows improve the “level of harmony and sophistication” of the car.



Read Article