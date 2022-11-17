LAAS: Stellantis Plays Catch Up - Buys Autonomous Driving Technology Firm

Stellantis will buy the Hungarian startup aiMotive, an advanced AI and autonomous driving software developer, according to an announcement made today.



This acquisition is set to advance Stellantis’s technology development efforts, expand the global talent pool and help develop the company’s autonomous driving platform, STLA AutoDrive.



STLA AutoDrive is part of the three all-new technology platforms. STLA SmartCockpit and STLA Brain are also in development, and they will be deployed at scale starting in 2024 across STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, the four new vehicle platforms.



