LAAS: Vietnamese Automaker VinFast To Hit The US Market Running With 4 EV SUV Models

Although Vietnamese automaker VinFast has yet to deliver its first EVs to the U.S. market this year as promised, it’s already presenting two future U.S.-bound models at the L.A. auto show beginning Thursday.

The company, which is phasing out gas models this year in favor of EVs, is showing the subcompact VF 6 and compact VF 7 to compliment the VF 8 and VF 9 midsize models that are already open for preorder.

The four crossovers cover the B, C, D and E segments, VinFast said, covering roughly the subcompact to midsize segments in the U.S. The VF 8, which is the first model scheduled to arrive in the U.S., is a two-row crossover while the VF 9 is a three-row model that VinFast describes as full-sized.



