LAAUTOSHOW: 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan Debuts With Upgrades Galore

Meet the brand-new 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, built on the carmaker’s fresh MQB evo platform. It’s got a nicer interior, more power, and you can expect better fuel economy compared to the 2024 model year variant. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the entry-level spec will likely cost you upwards of $30,000.

Every time there’s a new Tiguan out for the U.S. it’s important for us to take notice, because we’re looking at Volkswagen’s best-selling nameplate across the nation. The sharp styling, clever packaging and excellent fuel economy have always made the Tiguan one of the smartest choices you can make in terms of buying a compact-sized SUV.