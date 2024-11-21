LAAUTOSHOW: 2026 Genesis GV70 Debuts New Looks And Interior

It feels simultaneously like yesterday and a lifetime ago when Hyundai spun its Genesis nameplate into an entire luxury brand. In reality it’s been almost 10 years, which is long enough for even the company’s newer models to experience mid-cycle refreshes. The Genesis GV70 crossover is next on the list. While the 2026 GV70 isn’t revolutionarily new, it is prettier and more useful than the last one—just like a refresh should be. Genesis says the GV70 is its most popular model in North America, and like the current car, the 2026 version comes in two main forms: gas or electric.



