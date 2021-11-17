LAAUTOSHOW: Fisker Ocean SUV: Wait Till You See How They ONE-UP The Tesla Model S Screen. Holy Mac RADIUS Monitor

Henrik Fisker the passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today revealed its Fisker Ocean SUV on the first media day of the Los Angeles Auto Show.



Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker detailed the Fisker Ocean’s design philosophy and explained why it will be the most sustainable and innovative vehicle available when it starts production on Nov. 17, 2022 – exactly one year after the LA Auto Show press conference.



2022 LA Auto Show Photo Gallery “Our mission is to create the world’s most innovative and sustainable vehicles that are also affordable, and it all starts with the Fisker Ocean as we fully embrace a clean future for all,” Fisker said, as he kicked off the first manufacturer event of the show.



The Fisker Ocean is being manufactured by Magna-Steyr at a carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria. The base Fisker Ocean Sport trim level is priced at $37,499, before federal and state tax credits. The Fisker Ocean Ultra is $49,999, and the Fisker Ocean Extreme is $68,999. The first 5,000 vehicles produced will be Fisker Ocean One, also priced at $68,999. Segment-leading estimated range and performance from two battery cell chemistries Fisker estimates that the EPA range of the front-wheel-drive, single-motor Fisker Ocean Sport will be 250 miles on a single charge, using a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery cell chemistry in Touring Range packs to be supplied by CATL. EPA Ranges for the all-wheel-drive, dual-motor Fisker Ocean Ultra and Fisker Ocean Extreme are estimated at 340 miles and 350-plus miles, respectively.

A Fisker SolarSky roof on the Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One trims could supply an additional 2,0002 miles of range per year, under ideal conditions, and 1,500 under typical sunny skies in regions such as California. Henrik Fisker noted the exceptional performance of all four Fisker Ocean trims. The Fisker Ocean Sport will have an expected 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds with peak horsepower of 275. The Fisker Ocean Ultra will have an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds, with an estimated peak horsepower of 540 hp. The Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One will have an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, with an estimated peak horsepower of 550 hp. The Fisker Ocean Sport will have Earth and Fun drive modes, while the Fisker Ocean Ultra and Fisker Ocean Extreme will add Hyper mode. The Fisker Ocean Extreme and the Fisker Ocean One will also have an Off-Road mode. The Fisker Ocean Ultra, Fisker Ocean Extreme, and Fisker Ocean One trims will have a Smart Traction torque-vectoring system to enhance performance and safety.



Sustainable design, technological innovation, and California Mode The Fisker Ocean was designed to be a true SUV, Henrik Fisker said, rather than yet another aerodynamic all-electric hatchback. Fisker and his team developed an emotionally invigorating, sleek and stylish exterior with ultra-slim lighting and gave the Fisker Ocean a wide stance that enhances handling and emphasizes its road presence. A 20-inch aero wheel is available, as well as three 22-inch wheel options. All Fisker Oceans will be outfitted with tires created by partner Bridgestone to enhance range and performance. At the push of a button, the Fisker Ocean can lower all its windows and retract its sliding roof to morph into California Mode, available on the Ultra, Extreme, and Ocean One, providing an open-air, convertible-like experience while maintaining the reassurance of an SUV platform. Inside, the five-passenger Fisker Ocean has a fully vegan interior, using recycled materials, including reclaimed fishing nets, old t-shirts, and renewed rubber. The seats are a unique Fisker design, and Limo Mode allows rear-seat passengers to control the volume of the audio system and adjust heating and air conditioning. Fisker HyperSound is available in a 16-speaker, 500-watt configuration with a 20.5L subwoofer, delivering world-class sound. Revolve3 center screen with Hollywood Mode The Fisker Ocean has a 17.1-inch central high-resolution Revolve4 screen that rotates from a default portrait Control Mode, effective when driving, to a landscape Hollywood Mode, available when the vehicle is parked. The feature, in combination with the premium audio options, creates an immersive viewing environment for both front and rear seat occupants.

The Fisker Ocean will also boast 21st-century connectivity, with the capacity to have its features improved via over-the-air updates.



A proprietary ADAS technology Fisker’s proprietary Advanced Driver Assist System, Fisker Intelligent Pilot, is built to enhance driver protection, safety, and comfort. This proactive safety system of automated electronic sensors (radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras) and processing software continuously senses inputs, adds intelligence, and then engages when necessary to anticipate and prevent accidents.



The ADAS provides a broad range of advanced warning functions, safety-driven braking functions, and driver convenience features. Each feature expands a driver’s ability to sense dangers and then intuitively controls the Fisker Ocean more safely. Making good use of the Fisker Ocean’s batteries The Fisker Ocean will have a set of technologies that enable owners to recharge other EVs, send power to the electrical grid, and use their vehicles as a back-up source of emergency power for their homes. The company calls these technologies PowerCar, Power Grid, and PowerHouse. Options to purchase – or lease with an innovative Flexee Lease offering The Fisker Ocean will be available to purchase at the end of 2022, and customers can reserve a vehicle for a $250 deposit today. Customers may also lease a Fisker Ocean using the company’s innovative Flexee Lease. This option does away with long-term commitments and includes a 30,000-mile annual driving allowance. The Fisker Flexee Lease is similar to a subscription model, not like a traditional lease. The Fisker Ocean Sport Flexee Lease starts at $379/month with a one-time $2,999 initiation and activation fee. The company will provide terms on other trim levels at a later date.



