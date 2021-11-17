LAAUTOSHOW: Porsche Taycan GTS Rounds Out EV Lineup

No matter the form of motive power, the GTS variant of any Porsche is the optimal combination of performance and luxury, without sacrificing everyday usability. The Taycan GTS sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo exemplifies this distinction. Enhanced styling and performance as well as unique suspension tuning and Electric Sport Sound among an array of changes that denote that this is the first electric GTS. Pricing for the Taycan GTS sedan starts at $131,400, while the pricing for the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo will start at $133,300. Neither price includes $1,350 delivery, processing, and handling fee. Both Taycan GTS models are available to order now and U.S. deliveries will start in Q2 of 2022. EPA range and consumption figures will be available closer to delivery.



Similarities The Taycan GTS sedan and GTS Sport Turismo feature the same permanent magnet single-speed front motor, larger permanent magnet rear motor with a diameter of 245 mm and an active length of 210 mm, and two-speed rear transmission. This setup provides a total power output of 590 hp with Launch Control, slotting the GTS models in between the Taycan 4S (462 hp) and Taycan Turbo (670 hp). Much like the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S, the Taycan GTS comes standard with the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus and its 800-volt architecture means it can handle continuous demand while minimizing heat build-up. This translates to high charging speeds of up to 270 kW and is part of the reason it can charge from 5 to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes, while accelerating both variants from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Inside the Taycan GTS, the familiar multi-screen dash and ergonomic and sporty seating position remains. And many of the standard technology and comfort features from the other Taycan sports cars, such Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, Porsche Connect with Porsche Charging Planner also come standard in the GTS variants. Differences Although numerous components of the Taycan GTS family are inherited from the top-model Taycan, there are notable differences. Visually, the GTS wears the SportDesign front fascia, and the SportDesign side skirts and side window trim in high-gloss black. The rear diffuser features a high-gloss black inlay. The side skirts feature GTS logos, and the badging on the rear is in matte black. The standard 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheel features an exclusive satin-black finish, and the rear light strip features the Porsche logo in black. Finally, the LED-Matrix-Design headlights with PDLS Plus are tinted in black, and the exterior mirror cap-bottoms are painted in body color while the base is in black.

Though the suspension and performance equipment is carried over from the top-model Taycan, the calibration and tuning are all bespoke to the GTS. All the standard and optional performance features have been massaged to make the car even more responsive and connected to the road than before. The standard braking system shares the same red six-piston front caliper and four-piston rear caliper as the 4S, but is equipped with larger 390 mm front rotors (vs 360 mm on the Taycan 4S). The rear rotor size is the same as the 4S, at 358 mm. Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, with tungsten carbide coating, and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes are also available. Even the Porsche Electric Sport Sound has been tuned to be deeper and louder for both bystanders and passengers alike. Standard performance features include Adaptive Air Suspension with Smart Lift and Porsche Active Suspension Management, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and Sport Chrono Package including the GT Multifunction Steering Wheel and Mode Dial. Optionally available performance equipment includes Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, Rear-Axle Steering, and 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black.

Interior The Taycan GTS features a unique Race-Tex interior package that reflects similar treatments from other GTS model lines. Driver and passenger seats feature 18-way electric adjustability and memory functions with “GTS” logos on the front and rear headrests. The door sill guards and interior trim is in brushed black aluminum and the accent package is in black. Roof lining and steering-wheel are also covered in Race-Tex. Optionally, an available GTS Interior Package includes deviated stitching in either Carmine red or Chalk on the dashboard, doors, armrests, steering wheel and seats, with matching seat belts, “GTS” embroidery on the front and rear headrests, Sport Chrono instrument dial and the Porsche logo on the floor mats. The trim on the steering wheel, center console and door trim are in matte carbon. New Sport Turismo If the Taycan Cross Turismo exemplifies all-weather, all-road capability, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo sharpens the focus for the road. With the same interior dimensions as the Taycan Cross Turismo, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo maintains the 15.7 cubic feet of rear cargo volume in the rear. Fold the rear seats forward, and a total of 42.8 cubic feet is available. Like the sedans and Cross Turismo, the GTS Sport Turismo also features a 2.9 cubic foot front trunk.

Like the Cross Turismo, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo will also feature a glass roof and hard points to mount a Tequipment bike rack on the rear of the vehicle. Optional equipment includes roof rails, and an all-new Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control. This system allows the driver to adjust the amount of light by activating nine liquid crystal film segments in the roof, much like a digital clock. There are four preset patterns, clear, matte, 40% (Semi), and 60% (Bold). Or each individual segment can be activated from the PCM. When the vehicle is switched off, the roof automatically switches to matte, and once restarted, the system will remember the previous roof setting. This option is also available on the sedan as well. Visually, there are additional cues that separate the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo from the existing Cross Turismo family. The rear spoiler is paint matched to the body color, and there is no cladding over the wheel arches. The ride height for the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is shared with the sedan, lowering the center of gravity even further.



