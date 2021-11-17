LAAutoShow: Toyota bZ4X EV To Arrive On Showroom Floors Spring Of 2022 With 250 Mile Range

The 2022 Toyota bZ4X midsize EV crossover will go on sale in the spring in the U.S. as the brand's reentry into the electric vehicle space with an estimated range of up to 250 miles, an enhanced suite of driver-assistance and safety features and styling that is identifiable as a Toyota while still differentiating itself within the brand's lineup. The bZ4X — the bZ nomenclature is shorthand for "Beyond Zero" and will be used for future Toyota EV models — sits between the RAV4 and Venza in overall length, but at 112.2 inches, it has the same wheelbase as a three-row Highlander.



