LAST CALL: If You Want A V8 Powered Challenger Or Charger You Better Order It NOW

Last week, Dodge announced a very literal last call for ordering its V8 muscle cars, the Challenger and Charger. Each will die in 2023, set to be replaced by an electrified version shown off in the form of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Now, Dodge dealers are already taking down orders for Dodge's Last Call on the soon-to-be-extinct gas-powered muscle cars.

If any of these cars will be worth six figures on popular internet auctions a decade from now, these final model year Last Call models will be good candidates. Each comes with what we like to call a "resale plaque," indicating that the car is a final model year car. The unique scripts will read "Last Call, Designed in Auburn Hills, MI, Built in Brampton, Ontario."