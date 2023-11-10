LATEST SURVEY: GUESS The Percentage Of Americans TODAY That WON'T Buy An EV And WHY.

Agent001 submitted on 10/11/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:31:45 PM
And the number that DON'T want them is GROWING?Discuss WHY...1/The new Ipsos poll is very telling:- 57% of Americans say unlikely/very unlikely to purchase an EV as next car.Main reasons:- 70% cite overall costs vs gas- 73% range- 77% lack of charging stationsOnly 30% of Americans are aware of EV incentives (see point #1 above). pic.twitter.com/S46hlKqxiU— James Cat (@TSLAFanMtl) October 11, 2023
