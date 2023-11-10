LATEST SURVEY: GUESS The Percentage Of Americans TODAY That WON'T Buy An EV And WHY.

And the number that DON'T want them is GROWING?



Discuss WHY...







1/The new Ipsos poll is very telling:



- 57% of Americans say unlikely/very unlikely to purchase an EV as next car.



Main reasons:



- 70% cite overall costs vs gas

- 73% range

- 77% lack of charging stations



Only 30% of Americans are aware of EV incentives (see point #1 above).




