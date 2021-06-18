LEAKED: 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Image Slips Out

The Toyota Tundra is the Japanese automaker's full-size offering for the US market. Since 2015, Toyota has offered a TRD Pro model to compete with the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor and other sportier off-road offerings. A new model is in the works, likely featuring a V6 engine, and is set to be revealed in September for the 2022 model year. Now, leaked dealer photos have surfaced on the Tundras.com forum that appear to show the next-gen 2022 Toyota Tundra in TRD Pro spec. The truck features a tough stance, along with a big blacked-out grill and Toyota wordmark badge in a suitably large font. The tailgate doesn't muck around either, and is stamped with "TRD PRO" branding. There are also orange clearance lights present on the front and rear, a design feature required for vehicles over 80" wide. Given the existing Tundra comes in at 79.9", it's unsurprising that the new model in TRD Pro spec would be a touch over the limit.







