LEAKED! Are These The REAL Specifications For The 2024 Kia EV9 SUV? And What Are Your Impressions Of Them?

Supposedly, a survey leaked out from a Kia customer that reveals the specs of the upcoming 2024 EV9 SUV.



Take a look and tell us if you are impressed, would consider one and do you see any surprises you did NOT expect.



Lastly, is the range GOOD ENOUGH for it to SUCCEED?



"The survey revealed the SUV could offer driving ranges between 220 and 290 miles.



Performance-wise, the base model will produce 220 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque, with no all-wheel drive and towing capacity. More expensive trims will have more horsepower, torque, and towing capability.



The EV9 may also cost between $56,000 and $73,000. If the prices are correct, the EV9 will be the most affordable electric three-row SUV. The Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S often cost more than $100,000."













