LEAKED information on the upcoming LWB Audi A6 e-tron



The FAW documents list three LWB A6 e-tron models:



- Codename: E6L

- 2 x single motor/RWD

- 1 x dual motor/4WD

- 83 and 100kWh batteries.

- Max range 600km (373 miles)

- Production capacity for E6L Lim, Q6 and Q6 Sportback in Changchun: 150,000/year





Details to the LWB A6 e-tron have been exposed in documents detailing production plans at @Audi's Chinese partner, FAW. Also, confirmation of LWB Q6 and Q6 Sportback, sister models to the electric @Porsche Macan - all based on the PPE platform.



