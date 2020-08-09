LEAKED Documents Show Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Package And Mach 1 Details

A new set of Ford documents available as a PDF that's not advertised on the company's website has provided a leaked glimpse at previously unannounced changes to the 2021 lineup.

Ford has a big year ahead, clearly, with the Bronco facing extensive pre-orders that could cause 18-month delays and the Mustang Mach-E steadily approaching on the horizon. But the new document also includes updates to Ford's 2021 SUVs and pickup trucks, plus a couple of new announcements surrounding the Mustang in its various trim levels, including new colors for all variants of the iconic sports car and a new upgrade package for the Shelby GT500.

Leaked Mustang PDF


