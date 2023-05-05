LEAKED: Ferrari SF90 LeMans Image Finds It Way On The Internet

According to the mysterious Instagram account sf90lm, the upcoming track-focused special edition of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale will be called the SF90 Le Mans, or SF90 LM. The account, which has been posting camouflage pictures of the vehicle for a few weeks now, recently posted a picture of the sports car uncovered in the Ferrari factory. The car, painted in typical Rosso Corsa red, is being worked on with its hood up. In the background, you can see a Purosangue super SUV as well, adding credence to the claim this was taken in the company's factory in Maranello. Is this a brazen Ferrari employee trying to cash in on some internet points or a discreet marketing effort being pushed by the company? You decide.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by SF90 Le Mans (@sf90lm)



