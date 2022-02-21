LEAKED: Ferrari's Purosangue Uncloaked! Is THIS The SUV You Have Been Waiting For?

Agent009 submitted on 2/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:07:41 PM
Views : 660 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
The highly anticipated Ferrari Purosangue SUV just leaked out on instagram. According to rumors, the Purosangue will most likely come in a V12 and V8 and will also be much lower than its competition looking more like a lifted wagon than a traditional SUV. Is it everything you were expecting in real life? View this post on Instagram A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias) View this post on Instagram A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias)
