LEAKED: Lamborghini's New Countach Slips Out From The Shadows And Into The Light

Agent009 submitted on 8/12/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:23:08 AM
Views : 566 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Lamborghini is bringing back the iconic Countach from the 70's. But fans are already wondering what it will look like in the re-envisioned form. We might have that answer with these teaser images that surfaced on the web and a leaked rendering.Does it live up to the legend?
