When you think of Maserati most people say, "ice to look at but I'll let someone else have that experience.



Pretty sound advice considering the high costs of owning one. But now we have the all new MC20 set to debut tomorrow which promises to change everything.



Equipped with a mid-mounted powerplant that pumps out 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. It can rev to 8,000 rpm and uses dual spark plugs for each cylinder. This may be a supercar that will have a following.



Check it out and let us know what you think.



View this post on Instagram ¡Filtrado! Así es el nuevo Maserati MC20?? ¿Qué os parece? #Maserati #MaseratiMMXXI #carleaks #cochespias #maseratimc20 #filtracion #italiancar #carnews #sportcars #newmaseratimc20 #carnews A post shared by ???????????????????? (@cochespias) on Sep 8, 2020 at 11:40am PDT