LEAKED! Next Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG Slips Out!

Agent001 submitted on 2/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:59:32 PM
Views : 558 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Many people are looking forward to seeing the next Mercedes-Benz C-Class. And if you're a fan then seeing the AMG version is even better.So here is a leaked shot for you to peruse... View this post on Instagram A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias)
A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news