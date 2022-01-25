LEAKED! OOPS, Someone Did It AGAIN! 2023 Toyota Sequoia Photos REVEALED EARLY!

Agent001 submitted on 1/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:14:52 PM
Views : 682 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Here are some leaked shots of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia before the official intro.The red is the Capstone Edition and the white the TRD Pro.Opinions???
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
