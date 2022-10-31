LEAKED Order Guide Prices 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat At $91,000

When Dodge announced the reintroduction of a fan favorite, enthusiasts rejoiced at the prospect of being able to buy a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat once again. While this has upset a small batch of original Durango Hellcat owners, it's good news for those who want to purchase what is almost certainly the last of a dying breed. But what will you be paying for the privilege? More than $90,000, if the folks over at Mopar Insiders are to be believed. The publication, which has gleaned the information from a dealer order guide, notes the rambunctious SUV will weigh in at $91,185 for the standard Hellcat, $97,185 for the Hellcat Plus, and $102,085 for the range-topping Premium.



