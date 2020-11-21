LEAKED PHOTOS! 2022 KIA Sportage SPIED In CHINA! Telluride PETITE?

Looks like someone was being VERY BAD in China as these leaked photos of the 2022 Kia Sportage suddenly appeared online.



Looks like Telluride Petite to us and there ain't NUTHIN' wrong with that!

How about for you?







