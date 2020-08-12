LEAKED! Pagani Zonda R Barchetta!

What you see here is apparently the Pagani Zonda R Barchetta and as you can see it takes inspiration from the track-only Zonda R and of course the HP Barchetta.



This could in fact be a track-only affair and we can expect it to make use of the majestic 7.3-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine delivering 789 hp (588 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.



Just three examples of the HP Barchetta will be built and if this is a one-off, it will more than likely have a price tag that will make your eyes water.









