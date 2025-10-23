LEAKED! Rivian To Lay Off 600 Employees

Rivian Automotive  is laying off roughly 4.5% of its workforce as the all-electric vehicle maker faces growing market challenges, according to a note sent to employees Thursday and viewed by CNBC.
 
In the message, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said the cuts largely involved restructurings of its marketing, vehicle operations and sales/delivery and mobile operations teams.
 
“These are not changes that were made lightly. With the changing operating backdrop, we had to rethink how we are scaling our go-to-market functions. This news is challenging to hear, and the hard work and contributions of the team members who are leaving are greatly appreciated,” Scaringe said.


