LEAKED! SPIED: Facelifted Versions Of The VW ID.4 And ID.6 EXPOSED!

Agent001 submitted on 11/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:16:26 PM
Views : 612 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Oops, the V-dubs LEAKED!Facelifted versions of the @Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.6 have been exposed in Chinese MIIT registry files ahead of their introduction in 2023. Design changes include lightly restyled bumpers, new trim applications, darkened tail lamp lenses and altered colour schemes.@VWGroup @VW pic.twitter.com/GZhVAitDSl— Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 17, 2022
Facelifted versions of the @Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.6 have been exposed in Chinese MIIT registry files ahead of their introduction in 2023. Design changes include lightly restyled bumpers, new trim applications, darkened tail lamp lenses and altered colour schemes.@VWGroup @VW pic.twitter.com/GZhVAitDSl— Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 17, 2022
Facelifted versions of the @Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.6 have been exposed in Chinese MIIT registry files ahead of their introduction in 2023. Design changes include lightly restyled bumpers, new trim applications, darkened tail lamp lenses and altered colour schemes.@VWGroup @VW pic.twitter.com/GZhVAitDSl
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news