LEAKED! SPIED: Facelifted Versions Of The VW ID.4 And ID.6 EXPOSED!

Oops, the V-dubs LEAKED!







Facelifted versions of the @Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.6 have been exposed in Chinese MIIT registry files ahead of their introduction in 2023. Design changes include lightly restyled bumpers, new trim applications, darkened tail lamp lenses and altered colour schemes.@VWGroup @VW pic.twitter.com/GZhVAitDSl — Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 17, 2022



