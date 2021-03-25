LEAKED! STRAIGHT OUTTA NASHVILLE! AMAZING Details And Pricing On The RETURN Of The Nissan 'Z' Car Or 400z

So here's the leak STRAIGHT OUTTA NASHVILLE...



I know, I know - another person with speculative info on an upcoming car, I'll just say I have a lot of family in TN....



The Z35 will still be a "Fairlady Z" in Japan, all other markets the Z35 will be called "Nissan Z"



MSRP: $34,995 (this is for the base with 0 options)

There will be 2 packages

- Base: 0 options.

- Type S: Brembos, thicker sways, coolers, other stuff.

- Type T: Leather, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled, Auto cruise, blind spot, etc

- Type ST: Both S and T Packages

- Each package will be roughly 5k each, ST will set you back 10k



Base gets Akebonos, Sport or Nismo get the Brembos - No more floating calipers.



All cars get...

- The 400hp Flavor of VR30DDTT

- The Digital Dash

- Android Auto / Car Play

- Rear Duckbill



Dry Weight = 3,252lbs



The Auto we're seeing on the Gunmetal and Silver cars is the Mercedes-Benz 9G-Tronic, no more 7 speed.

- Yes, it's still a torque converter Auto

- No, it's not as nice as the ZF8 (based on what I can find online, I've never driven anything with this transmission personally)

- It's better than the Jatco 7spd we all know now

- This transmission is already in the Titan and it will soon be in every Nissan / Infiniti RWD vehicle (including the Qs)











Yes, this car really is a 370Z with a Body Kit and a VR30 Swap and the chassis was massaged.......heavily (more aluminum, more bracing, carbon fiber)

- "370Z Sport" is the new "Base" (thicker sways, wider forged wheels, etc)

- "370Z Nismo" is the new "Sport" (even wider wheels, thicker sways, bracing)

- There is a Nismo version coming....it won't just be a body kit, exhaust, tune and some badges this time



The 6 spd manual is a carryover from the 370Z



There are 3 USDM Production cars in the US for a Dealer's Meeting and for journalist afterwards to review.



White 2 Tone: Stick, Sport, no pics have leaked (yet)

Silver 2 Tone: Auto, Touring

Gunmetal: Auto, Base



There is not a roadster in the cards right now, sorry folks.

Nissan is gunning for the Supra and the Mustang but it's main target is the Supra - make no mistake.

I don't have Nismo Info other than "Brembos" and "Baby GT-R"





