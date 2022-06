Following the resounding popularity of the Hyundai Ioniq 5's design elements, we're all clamoring to see what's next from the South Korean automaker's all-electric sub-brand. On the heels of the Lancia Delta Integrale-looking SUV will be the Ioniq 6 sedan—yet to be officially revealed, but leaked photos from Tuesday depict a very first-gen Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class-esque swoopy sedan. This isn't a bad thing! First posted by Instagram user wilcoblok, we only have four images to go by and nothing with regard to specs. Still, though, you can see the now-familiar pixel motif decorating the car's headlights and taillights. I'd definitely say the rear is the better angle, though; it's more cyberpunk and futuristic-feeling than the front, which reminds me of the Mercedes-AMG One, which wears a face that I do not love.



















