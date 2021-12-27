LEAKED VIDEO: It's A Christmas MIRACLE This Trooper SURVIVED This!

Agent001 submitted on 12/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:20 PM

Views : 336 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 last Wednesday has left the hospital.

How he's alive after this we have NO idea but are glad he is.








LEAKED VIDEO: It's A Christmas MIRACLE This Trooper SURVIVED This!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)