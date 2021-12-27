LEAKED VIDEO: It's A Christmas MIRACLE This Trooper SURVIVED This!

Agent001 submitted on 12/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:20 PM
Views : 336 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 last Wednesday has left the hospital.How he's alive after this we have NO idea but are glad he is.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news