LEGACY AUTO EVs On LIFE SUPPORT? GUESS How Many USED Porsche Taycans Are ALREADY On Autotrader? It AIN'T PRETTY!

Looks like the legacy auto company EVs are going on life-support.Name a segment of products that have lost SO MUCH MONEY in such a SHORT TIME...If you bought any legacy auto EV you are SCREWED for years to come.How many used Porsche Taycans are there for sale on Autotrader..??A) 83B) 483C) 783 pic.twitter.com/j03ZVFbWsQ— Electric Blue???? (@Only9built) February 24, 2024 How I wish I could sell this one for a good price to get a Rivian. But offers are ridiculous. It almost makes it impossible to get rid of and just keep it forever. I don’t know how people change cars so often. Unless they’re okay losing money. pic.twitter.com/xLiFSFveLw— Jennifer Franco (@jenzfc) February 22, 2024
