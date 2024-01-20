LEGIT? Or Full Of SH_T? Climate Czar John Kerry Blames Electric Car Troubles And Slowdown On DISINFORMATION.

Climate czar John Kerry stated on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's initiatives to advance electric vehicles and transition to green energy have been targeted by individuals spreading "disinformation." Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, conveyed that there is a clear policy that unfortunately faces attacks from those engaged in high levels of disinformation. He mentioned attempts to create fear about the range of electric vehicles, resulting in what he referred to as "range anxiety."



Kerry also pointed out challenges and delays in permitting and deploying renewable technologies as contributing factors to a slowdown in the transition to renewables. These comments were made in response to questions from Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz about companies withdrawing from electric vehicle production due to lack of demand. Co-anchor Jonathan Ferro questioned Kerry's characterization of electric vehicle issues, expressing skepticism about the impact of a misinformation campaign on range anxiety.



Ferro highlighted the economic challenges associated with electric vehicles, citing the high costs of both maintaining and purchasing them. He emphasized that for many everyday Americans, the transition to electric vehicles is hindered by affordability issues. In response, Kerry listed developments from top companies globally that indicate a willingness to pay a "green premium" for sustainably produced materials. He emphasized that the transition is a gradual process with ups and downs, acknowledging that it doesn't have to happen overnight.



Kerry addressed concerns about the average range of electric vehicles, acknowledging improvements but noting that it still lags behind gas cars. He referred to the Department of Energy's statement that, as of the beginning of 2022, the average range of an electric vehicle was just under 300 miles on a full charge, compared to over 400 miles for a gas car on a full tank.



The discussion also touched on energy secretary Jennifer Granholm's road trip to promote electric vehicles, during which she faced challenges with charging infrastructure. These challenges included a charging station in Georgia lacking sufficient ports for her caravan, leading to a staffer in a gas car blocking the only available charger to reserve it.



Is he right or is your BS detector going off the charts? Discuss...















