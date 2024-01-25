LEGIT Or Full Of SH_T? UAW Chief Endorses Biden Saying Trump Has Never Stood For The American Worker.

When you hear this, do you believe him?



And do you think most of his union members think the same?











?? BREAKING: United Auto Workers (UAE) President Shawn Fain endorses Joe Biden, SLAMS Donald Trump:



“Nowhere in history has Donald Trump ever stood for the American worker."pic.twitter.com/oB4ooGHAzg — Proud Elephant ?????? (@ProudElephantUS) January 24, 2024



