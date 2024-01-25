LEGIT Or Full Of SH_T? UAW Chief Endorses Biden Saying Trump Has Never Stood For The American Worker.

Agent001 submitted on 1/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:41:50 PM
When you hear this, do you believe him?And do you think most of his union members think the same??? BREAKING: United Auto Workers (UAE) President Shawn Fain endorses Joe Biden, SLAMS Donald Trump: “Nowhere in history has Donald Trump ever stood for the American worker."pic.twitter.com/oB4ooGHAzg— Proud Elephant ?????? (@ProudElephantUS) January 24, 2024
