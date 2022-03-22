LET'S BE HONEST. How Many People Are TRULY WAITING Or WANT A Cadillac EV? Or ANY Other GM EV For That Matter?

One of the things you can always count on here at Auto Spies is that we will always cut through the hype the bought-off auto media reports.



When you read their content, you would think 98% of America and the world JUST CAN'T WAIT another moment for GM EV's to flood their dealers.



So let's ask some REAL and HONEST questions...



WHO IS the demographic for most mainstream GM vehicles and what part of the USA do they live in?



If you're a critical thinker, it ISN'T Ca., NYC, OR, WA or other places heavily saturated with potential EV buyers.



And the other question is...



Based on that, HOW MANY people are TRULY WAITING and WANTING a Cadillac EV or any OTHER mainstream EV from GM?



You know REAL potential buyers who might buy an EV.



Are there that many saying "I would buy a Tesla, Mach-E or OTHER but I'm waiting for the people at CADILLAC, CHEVY or BUICK to deliver the product I TRULY want!"



We think they're in for a RUDE awakening. What do YOU think?



Oh, and one OTHER tough question...WHY isn't the Caddy built in MICHIGAN?



Spies, discuss...





