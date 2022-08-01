LET THE MOCKING BEGIN! Was GM SMART Or DUMB To Make The Silverado EV SO Similar To The Old AVALANCHE?

It's hard not to look at the new Silverado EV and not want to say 'NICE AVALANCHE!'. And you can see why so many are not only making the comparison but also reminding the world what a sh_tty truck the old truck was.



Outside of the unique pass through feature in the bed the Chevy was a design NIGHTMARE. The first editions had so much plastic cladding (INCREDIBLY UGLY CLADDING), that they were hard to look at.



YES, it had a small cadre of fans that swore by truck but if you totaled THOSE people up, it would be less than were invited to Joy Behar's home for the holidays.



So we ask were they SMART or DUMB to resurrect many of the design queues on the upcoming EV model?



Someone in my neighborhood already has the Chevy electric truck. pic.twitter.com/E0QLlE00J8 — Chris Baccus (@cbaccus) January 8, 2022



GM: “let’s call it silverado”



nobody:



still nobody:



me: “but why it’s an avalanche” pic.twitter.com/VdVRUrxnUF — Michael B ?? (@banovsky) January 5, 2022



I’m a gmc guy but this Silverado it’s really ugly or gm is playing a joke on us and this is the new avalanche — Ricardo B (@Ricardo69887398) January 6, 2022



When the @chevrolet Silverado EV looks like the Avalanche pic.twitter.com/Hg5eOicesV — Ally (@infectionrally) January 5, 2022



The new Silverado..



Don't hate it because it's electric.. hate it because of the shape of the bed. No practical truck cap or camper..



Plus it looks like a Ridgeline got knocked up by an avalanche..



Just absolutely hideous..#ugly #SilveradoEV #yuck pic.twitter.com/UwxfVprwHM — professionalshitposter (@noyoulistentome) January 8, 2022



