LICENSE TO BILL! Massachusetts Democrat Introduces Freedom to Move Act: Now With 50% Less Moving!

Massachusetts Democrats have truly outdone themselves with Senate Bill 2246, the so-called "Freedom to Move Act," sponsored by State Senator Cynthia Stone Creem (D-Newton). In a stroke of genius only achievable in the Bay State, these lawmakers are tackling climate change by... politely asking everyone to drive less. Not by banning cars, mind you—no, that would be too straightforward. Instead, they're setting "goals" for reducing statewide vehicle miles traveled (VMT), establishing councils, and aligning transportation plans with emissions targets. Because nothing screams "freedom" like bureaucratic goal-setting for how much the entire state is allowed to hit the road.



Picture this: You're a hardworking resident in rural Worcester County, commuting 50 miles each way because the MBTA is still a punchline. Meanwhile, Beacon Hill elites pat themselves on the back for mandating that MassDOT dream up ways to shrink total driving miles. The bill doesn't slap personal mileage caps on you—yet—but it lays the groundwork for tracking, planning, and "encouraging" less driving through better transit, walkable neighborhoods, and presumably fewer parking spots. Supporters insist it won't limit individual choices, impose fines, or add taxes. Sure, and the Red Line never breaks down.



Creem's office swears this is all about expanding options: more buses, trains, bike lanes. Noble in theory, but Massachusetts can't keep the T running on time, let alone build a statewide utopia where everyone teleports to work. Transportation already accounts for the biggest chunk of emissions here, so the logic is sound on paper. But the execution? Classic Massachusetts Democrat: virtue-signal hard, then leave the practical fallout to the peasants. Rural drivers, families with kids in sports across towns, small-business owners making deliveries—sorry, your carbon footprint needs trimming.



This bill, which has cleared the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy, is peak progressive overreach dressed as environmentalism. It's not about banning driving outright (give it time), but about slowly strangling personal mobility under layers of "goals" and "plans." Next up: rationing Dunkin' runs because coffee-to-go cups contribute to global warming. Thanks, Senator Creem, for reminding us that in the People's Republic of Massachusetts, even the open road needs a permission slip from the state.



If this passes, expect the exodus to New Hampshire to accelerate faster than a Tesla on Route 128. Freedom to move? More like freedom to stay home and Zoom forever.









