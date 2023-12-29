LIGHTS OUT? UNENLIGHTENED KIA EV9 Owners Forced To Fork Out For Fancy Headlight Patterns? HOW ABOUT NO?!

In a world where innovation knows no bounds, Kia has decided to take a bold step into the future by introducing a groundbreaking feature in their new EV9 model: customizable headlights. But wait, there's a catch! To access this cutting-edge technology, customers must be willing to fork over a hefty sum of money.



Kia, the company that once prided itself on being a more affordable option in the world of automobiles, has now decided to take a page out of the luxury car playbook. In a move that can only be described as "innovative extortion," the South Korean automaker has decided to charge customers for the privilege of changing their headlight patterns.



What's next? Will Kia start charging extra for different horn sounds or customizable seat belt colors? The possibilities are endless, and so are the potential fees. In a world where technology is constantly advancing, it's refreshing to see a company like Kia keeping up with the times, even if it means charging an arm and a leg for a simple feature.



In conclusion, the Kia EV9 is a shining example of how to take a great idea and turn it into a cash grab. So, if you're in the market for a new car and have a few extra dollars to spare, consider the EV9 - where the only thing brighter than the headlights is the price tag.



DO any of these companies EVER think these ideas through and think of how bad they can BACKFIRE on them?



Ughhh, damnit Kia! https://t.co/ZKNDgQDnFD pic.twitter.com/2PEevdRD24 — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) December 30, 2023



