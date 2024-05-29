LISTEN: Lucid CEO Claims Tesla Has Become Distracted

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson recently shared some of his thoughts on Tesla. As per Rawlinson, the electric vehicle maker was a highly-focused company during the days of the Tesla Model S’ development, but today, it would appear that Tesla has lost its way. Rawlinson’s comments were shared in a recent episode of BBC’s Wake Up To Money. The episode was focused on the electric vehicle market, so it was no surprise that Rawlinson was among the guests featured on the show. The Lucid CEO worked at Tesla from 2009 to 2012, and he played a part in the development of the Model S sedan.



Thanks to @BBC for chatting with our own Peter Rawlinson about the inevitable transition to sustainable transportation. Tell us what you think.https://t.co/H3QRdExGnO — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) May 27, 2024









