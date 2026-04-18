LISTEN To The INSANE Logic Of A Ca. Governor Candidate When Asked If He Would SUSPEND The .61 Gas Tax Temporarily. HOW Do These People Get THIS Close To POWER?

Listen, California. You’ve got a guy polling well to be your next governor, and when a CNN host asks him the simplest question in politics—“Would you temporarily suspend the 61-cent-per-gallon gas tax that’s helping turn your $5.85 gallon into a war crime?”—Xavier Becerra doesn’t hesitate. He doesn’t say “yes,” he doesn’t say “no,” he doesn’t even say “let me get back to you after I ask my accountant.”



No. He looks the camera dead in the eye and drops this absolute masterpiece of political performance art: “How about we suspend Donald Trump and we can bring the price down much more than the .61 we get from the gas tax? How do you fill the potholes?”



Bro. WHAT? Did we just time-travel to 2016 or are you seriously treating a sitting president like a library book you can check out and return? One minute we’re talking about your constituents paying highway robbery at the pump, the next you’re cosplaying as a Marvel villain who thinks “suspending Trump” is a fiscal policy. The man didn’t even blink. He said it with the calm confidence of someone who’s been in Sacramento so long he thinks “deflection” is a form of infrastructure spending.



And then—the cherry on this clown sundae—he immediately pivots to “How do you fill the potholes?” As if the gas tax is the only thing standing between California roads and Mad Max: Fury Road. Buddy, your party has controlled this state for decades. You’ve had billions in federal infrastructure money. The potholes are already Grand Canyon cosplayers. You’re not protecting road repair; you’re protecting your ability to keep taxing people while blaming the guy who isn’t even in office yet.



This is the level of “insane logic” that gets you within striking distance of the governor’s mansion in California. Not competence. Not solutions. Just pure, unfiltered, Trump-obsessed word salad served with a straight face and a side of “how do you fill the potholes?” like that’s the gotcha of the century.



How do these people get this close to power? Because in the Golden State, “thinking outside the box” apparently means setting the box on fire, blaming Trump, and then asking who’s going to pay to replace it. California, you’re not electing a governor. You’re auditioning for the next season of “What the Hell Were You Thinking?”



Congrats, Xavier. You didn’t dodge the question. You sprinted into traffic, yelled “Trump!” and hoped nobody noticed the 61 cents still in your pocket. Peak California.













"How about we suspend Donald Trump and we can bring the price down much more than the .61 we get from the gas tax? How do you fill the potholes?" - Xavier Becerra, serious answer when asked if he would suspend the soul crushing gas tax in California pic.twitter.com/IYVbOKZJ2F — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 18, 2026



