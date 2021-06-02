LONG TERM REVIEW: Honda E. The EV Missing All The Headlines? Should It Or Is It LEGIT To YOU?

Why we’re running it: To see if the E has the everyday usability to match its desirability, despite its relatively short range



Cold weather is not your friend



It’s cold outside. Heater on full blast. Heated seats and wheel, too. Lights, wipers and the radio up a few notches to drown it all out. The range? Sixty-one miles, according to the readout. You’ll eke out a few more once the cabin is up to temperature, but the 100 miles or so you get in summer can easily be almost halved in the winter.



Love it:



Interior trim The grey cloth interior has a real modern premium feel to it. Leather feels somewhat old-hat now.



Loathe it:



Charging port A short cable and a front-mounted port mean no backing into spaces to charge. I would prefer the port where a petrol filler cap would be.



For those who love it, the E’s beauty is already clearly more than skin deep. For everyone else, those hidden depths we’ll explore might just win you over anyway.



Second Opinion



It took one lap of a traffic cone-filled car park in a late prototype version for my irrational side to fall in love with the Honda E for its dynamic prowess. But my rational side insists that it’s expensive, it’s hopelessly small and it has an impractical range, and… nah, nah, nah, can’t hear you. Love it, love it, love it.









