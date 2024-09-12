LONG-TERM VIDEO REVIEW: Tesla Cybertruck AFTER 50k Miles. GOOD From FAR Or FAR From GOOD?

After picking up my Cybertruck in March 2024, I've logged 50,000 miles across the United States and Canada, making it the highest mileage Cybertruck owned by any customer. The journey has been an adventure in understanding the truck's real-world performance. Initially, the Cybertruck's range was a concern, with real-world estimates typically falling short of the advertised figures. However, with careful route planning and leveraging Tesla's Supercharger network, range anxiety was minimal. I've averaged around 200-250 miles per charge, which is adequate for long-distance travel, considering the fast-charging capabilities.



Maintenance has been straightforward, though some early issues with software and hardware were addressed through over-the-air updates and service center visits. The build quality, particularly the stainless steel body, has proven durable, resisting much of the wear from rough terrains, although it does attract fingerprints and requires specific care to maintain its look. The interior has held up well, with the seats and materials showing resilience despite the intense usage. Off-road performance has been a highlight, with the truck's suspension and Baja mode allowing for some unexpected fun in rugged conditions. Overall, while there are quirks and learning curves, the Cybertruck has been a reliable and engaging vehicle for long-term ownership, proving its worth in both daily driving and extended trips.







Tesla Cybertruck: The Truth After 50k Miles



