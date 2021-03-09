LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME! Is Owning An EV Vs. ICE Horsepower The Ultimate Proof You’re A SHOW-OFF In 2021?

Remember the days when you'd meet a blowhard braggart who just got their 1 BILLION horsepower whatever and they were so obnoxious trying to show off how supposedly COOL they were?



You know the ones who show up at the Cars and Very Sad Men events? Sorry, meant Cars and Coffee. Same thing though.



They got the Ferrari jackets and shoes on and they harangue on and on about Enzo and that time Carol Shelby told them they were the coolest car owners they ever met.



Well, would I be wrong to say that the tables have turned and NOW that LOOK AT ME, LOOK AT ME crowd now are EV owners?



The official evangelists of a future utopia probably on Mars with no avocado toast or WAYGU?



And instead of haring the buzzwords like horsepower, rubber burning, we're now inundated with regeneration, gigawatts and charging infrastructure?



Am I right Spies, have EV owners REPLACED to the old LOOK AT ME, BRAGGART crowd?



And are they better or worse than the generation they're replacing?



Drive safe and enjoy the labor day weekend!



Now flap your FALCON WINGS and discuss...









