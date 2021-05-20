LOOK OUT AMG - Tesla To Deliver First Model S Plaid On June 3rd

Agent009 submitted on 5/20/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:09:45 AM

Views : 454 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk announced that Tesla will hold a delivery event for the first Model S Plaid on June 3 – confirming the first deliveries after a few delays

It was back in January that Tesla introduced a refreshed version of the Model S and Model X, which brings a new powertrain, new interior, and updated exterior design to Tesla’s two flagship electric vehicles.

When launching the new vehicles, CEO Elon Musk said that deliveries should start within a few weeks – putting the first deliveries in February.



Read Article


LOOK OUT AMG - Tesla To Deliver First Model S Plaid On June 3rd

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)