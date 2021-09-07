LOOK OUT BMW, New Crop Of Lexus EVs Will Focus On Performance And Dynamics

While Lexus is getting ready to launch its first electric car based on a dedicated platform, new information about the brand’s strategy reveals the renewed focus on electrified performance and driving dynamics.

Τhe company’s upcoming 2022 EV, previewed by the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept, will be one of the 10 new hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and BEV models to be launched by 2025. All of those models will reportedly offer great straight-line performance and driver-focused handling, matching their dynamic design language.



