LOOK OUT PORSCHE TAYCAN! Lotus Type 133 Sedan To CHALLENGE!

Agent001 submitted on 4/18/2022
Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
YAY, ANOTHER EV SEDAN!Said no one ever.Even calling them Saloons instead of sedans can't make them desirable.Lotus primes Type 133 saloon to rival Porsche Taycan https://t.co/TyfKAb9tgd pic.twitter.com/rA7hyrVPhb— Autocar (@autocar) April 18, 2022
