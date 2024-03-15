LOOPHOLES FTW! Here's How You Can Save An EXTRA 4k On Your Next Tesla!

Agent001 submitted on 3/15/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:06:20 PM
Views : 610 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
We never met a loophole we didn't like. YOU'RE WELCOME!NEWS: People who buy used Teslas for under $25k can now receive a federal tax credit of up to $4,000, or up to 30% of the purchase price, whichever value is less, according to Tesla's used car webpage. pic.twitter.com/MEUlJoJZOd— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 16, 2024
NEWS: People who buy used Teslas for under $25k can now receive a federal tax credit of up to $4,000, or up to 30% of the purchase price, whichever value is less, according to Tesla's used car webpage. pic.twitter.com/MEUlJoJZOd— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 16, 2024
NEWS: People who buy used Teslas for under $25k can now receive a federal tax credit of up to $4,000, or up to 30% of the purchase price, whichever value is less, according to Tesla's used car webpage. pic.twitter.com/MEUlJoJZOd
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news