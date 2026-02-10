LOSING POWER. Ford EV Sales Take A MAJOR Nosedive!

Ford’s U.S. electric-vehicle business collapsed in the third quarter of 2026, with sales plunging 80.2 percent from a year earlier to just 6,047 vehicles.



The drop was led by the Mustang Mach-E, which accounted for nearly all remaining volume at 5,574 units, down about 72 percent year over year. The F-150 Lightning, production of which Ford ended late last year, contributed only 289 trucks as leftover inventory cleared. The electric E-Transit van sold 184 units, a decline of roughly 57 percent.



Battery-electric models made up about 1.2 percent of Ford’s U.S. deliveries in the quarter, down from 5.6 percent a year earlier. Total company sales fell 6.6 percent to 509,764 vehicles. Ford said the broader decline was driven mainly by the planned phase-out of the Escape and Lincoln Corsair; excluding those models, volume was roughly flat against an industry that was down about 1 percent.



Hybrids also softened, falling nearly 20 percent to about 44,300 units, while conventional internal-combustion sales held nearly steady.



The year-ago comparison was unusually strong. In the third quarter of 2025, Ford sold a record roughly 30,600 EVs as buyers rushed to claim the federal $7,500 tax credit before it expired on September 30. That quarter was also the Mach-E’s best on record, above 20,000 units. Even so, the slide has continued: Ford’s EV sales were already down to about 9,700 in the second quarter of 2026, and the third quarter was lower still.



Ford has framed the Lightning’s exit as a reset. The company is preparing a lower-cost electric pickup, the Fathom, based on its Universal EV platform and aimed at an early-2027 launch near $30,000. For now, the Mach-E and E-Transit are carrying a lineup that has lost most of its volume, and pure electric vehicles remain a thin slice of Ford’s U.S. mix without the old incentive.













Ford announced today that it sold 6,047 EVs in the U.S. in Q3 2026, -80.2% YoY.



Units sold:

• Mach-E: 5,574 (-72% YoY)

• F-150 Lightning: 289 (discontinued)

• E-Transit: 184 (-57% YoY) pic.twitter.com/eRgRo4YXMD — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 2, 2026



