LUCID EARNINGS INSIGHT- NOBODY LOSES BETTER! They Say They'll Sell 10k Units In The USA In 2023. Do YOU Believe It?

The second quarter of 2023 brought both challenges and opportunities for Lucid Motors. While the company continued to deliver cutting-edge electric vehicles, it faced financial headwinds that have caused analysts and industry observers to take a closer look at its earnings performance.



One key statistic that has garnered significant attention is the fact that Lucid reported a loss of $544,159 for every vehicle it delivered in Q2 2023. This number is particularly notable when compared to the same period in the previous year, where the loss per vehicle was reported at $818,000 in Q2 2022. This seemingly indicates a significant improvement in cost management and operational efficiency over the course of a year.



They set an ambitious target: achieving 10,000 vehicle sales in the United States by the end of the year. This bold declaration was recently made during the company's earnings call, where Lucid's leadership outlined their strategic approach to meeting this objective.



Do YOU believe they'll hit it because MANY are skeptical.





