Shares of electric vehicle start-up Lucid Group surged by as much as 47% during trading Thursday, a day after the company confirmed the first customer deliveries of its $169,000 Air Dream Edition sedan would begin Saturday.



Lucid’s stock hit $39.78 a share – its highest point since the company went public through a SPAC deal on July 26 – before retreating to close at $35.48 a share, up by 31.3%.





