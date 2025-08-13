Lack Of Affordable New Cars Is Raising The Prices Of Used Cars

Agent009 submitted on 8/13/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:10:44 PM

Views : 946 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There was a glimmer of hope less than a year ago when used car prices started falling. While they remained high above pre-pandemic levels, prices were on a downward trend.
 
However, over the last several months, used car prices have increased once again. The average price of a one- to five-year-old used car is now 3.7 percent more in July 2025 than it was in July 2024.
 
According to a new iSeeCars study, prices have been increasing since March, rising 1.0 percent year-over-year for that month. They jumped by 1.8, 2.9, and 4.8 percent in April, May, and June, respectively, after having steadily declined for two and a half years. Comparitively, used car prices decreased by 4.8 percent in August 2024 compared to August 2023, with the average used car costing just $30,228.



 


Read Article


Lack Of Affordable New Cars Is Raising The Prices Of Used Cars

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)