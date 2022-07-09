Lack Of Demand Will Cause Gas Prices To Fall For The Rest Of the Year

According to a new report, fuel prices aren’t just going down but they might fall considerably further in the near future. As Labor Day marks the end of the traditional driving season the nation has seen a dramatic dip in fuel prices already. Here’s what to look out for in the coming weeks and months. Back in June, the national average fuel price was $5.02 per gallon. That number has been declining for more than two months though and CNBC is reporting that it expects the trend to continue. As of Monday, the average price at the pump across the country was $3.79 per gallon.



